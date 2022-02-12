Memphis vs. No. 6 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Houston Cougars are coming off a rare loss as they return home for a matchup with the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Houston (20-3, 9-1 AAC) suffered their first conference loss on Wednesday night when they lost 85-83 on the road against the SMU Mustangs. The Cougars had won 12 consecutive games, which was especially impressive considering the issues they’ve dealt with as Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark were ruled out for the season in December with injuries.

Memphis (13-8, 7-4 AAC) has finally found their groove as they followed a three-game losing streak by winning each of their last four contests. The Tigers are rated just outside the top 50 in KenPom overall, and Jalen Duren leads the team with 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

How to watch Memphis vs. Houston

When: Saturday, February 12th, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ABC

Where to live stream online: ABC, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -9.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Under 139

With the over/under set this high, there’s no way I can consider the over considering Houston barely ranks inside the top 300 in possessions per game. Memphis love to push the pace, but the Cougars will do everything they can to limit the number of possessions in this matchup.

