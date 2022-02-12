Rutgers vs. No. 14 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers will go for their fifth victory in their last six games heading into Saturday’s home matchup with the Scarlet Knights, which are coming off consecutive impressive victories.

Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) went on the road and beat the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night. Johnny Davis emerged as one of the top players in college basketball this season, and he scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor. The computer still do not like this Badgers team as KenPom has them barely inside the top 25, and their adjusted offensive efficiency is barely in the top 50.

In their last two games, Rutgers (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) beat the Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes at home. The Scarlet Knights closed Wednesday night’s victory over Ohio State on a 10-0 run to win 66-64 as Geo Baker scored a game-high 25 points. Rutgers is rated No. 84 overall in KenPom.

How to watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

When: Saturday, February 12th, 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -8

Total: 132

The Pick

Under 132

Wisconsin plays at a quicker pace than they usually do offensively, but they still average fewer possessions than more than half of college basketball teams. The Badgers rank outside the top 250 in possessions per game, and Rutgers is barely in the top 300 in that category. With limited possessions, the under is a solid play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.