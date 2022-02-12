Seton Hall vs. No. 15 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Villanova Wildcats will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

Villanova (18-6, 11-3 Big East) is coming off a 75-69 road loss to the St. John’s Red Storm on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are rated inside the top 10 in KenPom, and their offense is seventh in adjusted efficiency. Collin Gillespie is the team’s leading scorer with 16.5 points per game.

Seton Hall (15-7, 6-6 Big East) will look to extend their winning streak to four games, and they’re coming off a home win over the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night. The Pirates are barely inside the top 40 in KenPom, and their strength is on the defensive end. Second-leading scorer Bryce Aiken hasn’t played since January 15th with a concussion, and there is no timetable for his return.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

When: Saturday, February 12th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -9.5

Total: 135

The Pick

Seton Hall +9.5

It would be a pretty big shock if Villanova wasn’t able to pull off a win in this matchup, but 10 points seems like too many. The Wildcats are coming off consecutive wins, so they have to be feeling pretty good about themselves as they return home. That’s the perfect time for a letdown, and Seton Hall can take advantage.

