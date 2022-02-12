Indiana vs. No. 17 Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans will return to the floor following a two-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) was blown out by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and they followed that up with a 70-62 home loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night. The Spartans rate outside of the top 25 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are led by Gabe Brown, who is averaging 12.8 points per game this season.

Indiana (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) is also looking to avoid a three-game losing streak with consecutive losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern Wildcats. In a 59-51 loss to Northwestern on Tuesday night, the Hoosiers suspended Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates, but all have been reinstated for Saturday’s matchup with Michigan State.

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, February 12th, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -4

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Indiana +4

This is such an interesting betting spot for the Hoosiers, and the cultural health of the program will be tested. I’m going to bet they will come out strong after the suspension, and Michigan State’s performance against Wisconsin coming off a loss is somewhat concerning. Hold on tight and bet Indiana as slight underdogs.

