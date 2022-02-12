Formula E race time: When Mexico City E-Prix practice, qualifying, race start on Saturday

Formula E is back for its third race of the 2022 season, coming to us from Mexico City for the latest E-Prix. The junior FIA circuit runs all of its events in one day, and this weekend it airs the day before the Super Bowl on Saturday, February 12.

Race day gets underway when gates and grandstands open at 8 a.m. ET at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The first free practice runs from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the second practice runs from 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Those will not be available to view on television, but you can watch them via live stream at CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, the Formula E website, and on the Formula E app.

Qualifying is scheduled to run from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. and will air via live stream on CBS Sports HQ and at Formula E’s YouTube page. Qualifying is a four-step process. The 22 drivers compete in groups of 11 to run the fastest lap time. The top four from each group advances to an eight-driver head-to-head playoff to determine the pole position and following seven spots in the starting grid.

The race itself starts at 5 p.m. ET and will run 45 minutes plus one lap. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the race on television and you can catch a live stream at CBS Sports HQ and on Formula E’s YouTube page.

How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix

Practice

Free Practice 1: 9-9:30 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Fre Practice 2: 9:50-10:20 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Qualifying

12:40-1:55 p.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

E-Prix race

5-6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

Entry list