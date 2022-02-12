 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Formula E race time: When Mexico City E-Prix practice, qualifying, race start on Saturday

Formula E is back in Mexico City for the latest E-Prix. We break down when all the events get started on race day.

By David Fucillo
General view of the race during the E-Prix of Mexico City as part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 on February 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Formula E is back for its third race of the 2022 season, coming to us from Mexico City for the latest E-Prix. The junior FIA circuit runs all of its events in one day, and this weekend it airs the day before the Super Bowl on Saturday, February 12.

Race day gets underway when gates and grandstands open at 8 a.m. ET at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The first free practice runs from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the second practice runs from 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Those will not be available to view on television, but you can watch them via live stream at CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, the Formula E website, and on the Formula E app.

Qualifying is scheduled to run from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. and will air via live stream on CBS Sports HQ and at Formula E’s YouTube page. Qualifying is a four-step process. The 22 drivers compete in groups of 11 to run the fastest lap time. The top four from each group advances to an eight-driver head-to-head playoff to determine the pole position and following seven spots in the starting grid.

The race itself starts at 5 p.m. ET and will run 45 minutes plus one lap. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the race on television and you can catch a live stream at CBS Sports HQ and on Formula E’s YouTube page.

How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix

Practice

Free Practice 1: 9-9:30 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app
Fre Practice 2: 9:50-10:20 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Qualifying

12:40-1:55 p.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

E-Prix race

5-6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

Entry list

  1. Edoardo Mortara, ROKiT Venturi Racing
  2. Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
  3. Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
  4. Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
  5. Lucas Di Grassi, ROKiT Venturi Racing
  6. Robin Frijns, Envision Racing
  7. André Lotterer, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
  8. Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing
  9. Jean-Éric Vergne, DS Techeetah
  10. Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing
  11. Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing
  12. Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
  13. Oliver Askew, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
  14. Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing
  15. Maximilian Guenther, Nissan e.dams
  16. António Félix Da Costa, DS Techeetah
  17. Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.dams
  18. Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing
  19. Sérgio Sette Câmara, Dragon/Penske Autosport
  20. Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team
  21. Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 FE Team
  22. Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon/Penske Autosport

