College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 12

We’ve reached another Saturday in the month of February for college basketball and injuries are starting to stack up for Top 25 teams and we march towards the end of the regular season.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 12th in some key major-conference matchups.
No. 1 Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Auburn: Zeb Jasper, questionable (non-COVID illness)
No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 20 Texas
Baylor: LJ Cryer, game-time decision (foot)
No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma
Kansas: Remy Martin, out (knee)
Kansas: Zach Clemence, out (foot)
Oklahoma: Marvin Johnson, out (ankle)
No. 15 Villanova vs. Seton Hall
Seton Hall: Bryce Aiken, doubtful/out (concussion)
No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Rutgers: Jalen Miller, questionable (lower body)
No. 6 Houston vs. Memphis
Memphis: Emoni Bates, game-time decision (back)
No. 17 Michigan State vs. Indiana
Indiana: Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson, Tamar Bates, Khristian Lander, and Michael Durr available (disciplinary)
Indiana: Rob Phinisee, out (plantar fasciitis)
No. 5 Kentucky vs. Florida
Kentucky: Jacob Toppin, questionable (wrist)
No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU
TCU: Mike Miles, questionable (INJURY)
No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington
Washington: Daejon Davis, doubtful (shoulder)
No. 16 Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State: Meechie Johnson, questionable (ankle)
Ohio State: Eugene Brown, game-time decision (toe)
No. 11 Providence vs. DePaul
DePaul: Javon Freeman-Liberty, out (gtoin)
DePaul: Javan Johnson, questionable (hand)
No. 12 UCLA vs. No. 21 USC
UCLA: Peyton Watson, questionable (leg contusion)
USC: Isaiah Mobley, probable (broken nose)