How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 25

The Premier League continues, heading into Matchday 25 with a quick turnaround after Matchday 24 was comprised of all midweek matches. Only one match this weekend has been postponed, and what a breath of fresh air that it’s not due to COVID-19. The contest between Chelsea and Arsenal has been moved to a later date due to Chelsea’s participation in the Club World Cup taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Other than that, all remaining 18 teams will be in action this weekend for Matchday 25.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday — a match that would have seen the Red Devils stay in fourth place ahead of West Ham if they had been able to pull off a win. They outshot Burnley 22-9 overall, while controlling 65 percent of possession, but they were unable to find the back of the net after Paul Pogba’s 18th-minute opener. They’ll take on Southampton, who is fresh off a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Down 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of the match, the Saints were able to find two late goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams to upset the Spurs and steal all three points.

Man U and Southampton will kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford, with a livestream available on Peacock.

EPL Matchday 25 schedule

Saturday, February 12

Manchester United v. Southampton, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock

Brentford v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Everton v. Leeds United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Watford v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Norwich City v. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, February 13

Burnley v. Liverpool, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Newcastle United v. Aston Villa, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. — Peacock, Telemundo

Leicester City v. West Ham United, 11:30 a.m. — Peacock, Telemundo

Tuesday, February 15

Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3:15 p.m. — Peacock