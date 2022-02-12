Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 25

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 25 this weekend, creating a quick turnaround from Matchday 24’s midweek games. Manchester City still sits firmly at the top of the table, 12 points clear of second-place Liverpool. Although their 12-game winning streak was snapped thanks to a draw with Southampton in Matchday 23, they got back on track with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday and are now unbeaten in their last 14. Liverpool still sits just ahead of Chelsea, while the Blues have the week off due to the Club World Cup taking place in United Arab Emirates.

Manchester United fell to fifth place after Burnley salvaged a draw with them on Wednesday, while West Ham stole all three points from Watford, bringing the Hammers back into Champions League contention in fourth place. Man U will look to rectify that as they face off against Southampton this week, but the Saints are on a roll as the underdogs after their draw against Manchester City, followed by a big 3-2 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The relegation zone saw some movement as Newcastle United grabbed a big 3-1 win over Everton, lifting them out of 19th place, into 17th and out of the relegation zone for the time being. They sit just one point ahead of Norwich, but the Magpies also have a game in hand that could prove useful if they can capitalize on it. Burnley remains in last place, but they’re only four points behind the safe zone and have at least two games in hand on the teams directly above them. However, they have

Burnley has a tough match this week as they take on giants Liverpool. They’ll look for an upset and at least a draw out of the affair, but the moneyline odds show just how heavily favored the Reds are with Liverpool priced at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Burnley comes in at +950, with a draw at +500.

18th-place Watford will have a tough task as they take on Manchester City, while 19th-place Watford has the best chance to inch closer to the safe zone as they take on Brighton this weekend.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 25