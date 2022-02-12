What color Gatorade will winning Super Bowl team dump on their head coach?

Dumping a cooler full of Gatorade on the winning coach has become a Super Bowl tradition. So has betting on the color of the Gatorade that comes out of the cooler during the celebration. This year, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Super Bowl LVI, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET, a bath of hydrating sports drink awaits the winner. But what color will it be?

Last year, the Buccaneers dumped a bucket of blue Gatorade on head coach Bruce Arians. The year before that, Andy Ried of the Chiefs got the orange stuff, which followed another year with blue. We’ve seen three orange and three blues throughout the last 10 Super Bowls, with two clear, one yellow/green and one purple.

On the sidelines awaiting the celebration there are actually three coolers with different colored Gatorade, according to a Gatorade executive who talked to The Athletic ahead of this year’s game.

Color of Gatorade poured on winning head coach

Clear/Water: +250

Orange: +300

Yellow/Green: +350

Blue: +400

None: +600

Red/Pink: +1200

Purple: +1400

