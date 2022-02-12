Joe Burrow prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. A major reason for the Bengals success this season was quarterback Joe Burrow. Below we take a look at some of the best bets for him in this Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow: Best prop bets for Bengals QB in Super Bowl 56

Joe Burrow Over 274.5 Passing Yards (-120)

To win this game, the Bengals need Joe Burrow to have a ton of success throwing the ball. I think it will be a high-scoring game and I think the Bengals will play from behind forcing Burrow to have to throw the ball a ton. I expect Burrow will throw for 300+.

Joe Burrow Over 0.5 Interceptions (-145)

While I think Joe Burrow is going to have an extremely successful game throwing the ball, I expect him to turn the ball over at least once. In two of the three playoff games, Burrow has thrown an interception. Even though he’s played great over the past few months, Burrow’s still made some big mistakes resulting in interceptions.

Notable Joe Burrow prop bets

MVP: +225

First TD: +3000

Anytime TD: +500

Burrow to score anytime + Bengals win: +1100

Passing yards: Over/Under 274.5

Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -180, Under +135)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -145, Under +110)

Completions: 24.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Attempts: 35.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Longest completion: 38.5 (Over -130, Under -105)

First half passing yards: Over/Under 132.5

First quarter passing yards: 63.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

Rushing yards: 10.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

375+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs: +1100

375+ passing yards, 35+ completions: +2000

375+ passing yards, 25+ rushing yards: +2200

375+ passing yards, 1+ rush/rec TD: +1100

375+ passing yards, Chase 100+ receiving yards: +1000

375+ passing yards, Higgins 100+ receiving yards: +1200

