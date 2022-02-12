Joe Mixon prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. They couldn't have done it without one of the best running backs in the NFL statistically this season in Joe Mixon. Below we take a look at some of the best bets for him in this Super Bowl.

Joe Mixon: Best prop bets for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56

Joe Mixon Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

This is actually a pick that most people are choosing the opposite of. Because of how good the Rams run defense is, many think Mixon won't do much. I actually expect him to have some success in this one. While all the attention is on Joe Burrow and the passing offense, Mixon has been phenomenal.

Joe Mixon Anytime TD Scorer (-105)

He’s only scored one touchdown in the three playoff games so far, but he finished the regular season with 13 touchdowns which ranked 4th in the NFL. The Rams have allowed rushing touchdowns in two of the three playoff games so far. I see him having a big game and the Bengals will need that if they want any chance.

Notable Joe Mixon prop bets

Rushing yards: 62.5 (Over -110, Under -125)

Rushing attempts: 16.5 (Over -105, Under -130)

Receiving yards: 25.5 (Over -110, Under -125)

Receptions: 3.5 (Over -145, under +110)

MVP: +4500

First TD (game): +750

First TD (team): +275

Anytime TD: -105

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +310

2+ TDs: +450

Most rushing yards in SB: +110

Most receiving yards in SB: +4000

