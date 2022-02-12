Samaje Perine prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Samaje Perine prop bets to consider betting.

Samaje Perine: Best prop bets for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56

Samaje Perine Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

All season long, Samaje Perine was usually on the field as a pass-catching running back. In this Bengals playoff run, he has actually gone over this number just once which was last week against the Chiefs. His 41-yard touchdown receptions turned out to play a huge role in the outcome of the game. The Rams are in the middle of the pack in allowing receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs. I expect Perine to have multiple receptions and go over this number.

Samaje Perine Under 2.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

Perine has yet to go over this number in the playoffs. He’s only gotten one carry and it was for just two yards. While I do expect them to use him, I only expect that to be in the passing game.

Notable Samaje Perine prop bets

Rushing yards: 2.5 (Over -130, Under -105)

Receiving yards: 8.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Receptions: 1.5 (Over +100, Under -135)

MVP: +20000

First TD (game): +2500

First TD (team): +1100

Anytime TD: +400

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +850

2+ TDs: +2200

Most rushing yards in SB: +3000

Most receiving yards in SB: +8000

