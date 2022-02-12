Chris Evans prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Chris Evans prop bets to consider betting.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Evans: Best prop bets for Bengals RB in Super Bowl 56

Chris Evans Anytime TD (+120)

There isn't a good chance this happens, but of all the available props for Chris Evans, this is the best one. So far, this postseason, he’s had two carries. He may get one again in the Super Bowl and have a big run. If there were a prop bet to look at for him, it’d be anytime touchdown scorer.

Notable Samaje Perine prop bets

MVP: +50000

First TD (Game): +10000

First TD (Team): +7500

Anytime TD: +1200

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +2800

2+ TDs: +10000

Most rushing yards in SB: +10000

Most receiving yards in SB: +10000

