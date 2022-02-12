Matthew Stafford prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Super Bowl LVI. It’s safe to say that Rams would not have made it this far without their major offseason acquisition, quarterback Matthew Stafford. Below, we take a look at some of the best prop bets available for Stafford’s performance in the big game.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford: Best prop bets for Rams QB in Super Bowl 56

Matthew Stafford over 279.5 passing yards (-120)

One thing you can count on from the Rams is lots of passing. Stafford had 337 yards in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. He rolled up 366 yards against the Bucs the week before that. He’s topped 280 yards in 13 games played this season, regular season and playoffs.

Matthew Stafford to win Super Bowl MVP (+100)

Quarterbacks tend to win all the MVP awards, we like Stafford’s odds to win the trophy for this game. To win, the Rams are going to have to throw the ball. That’s just what they do. And Stafford won’t be able to exclusively rely on Cooper Kupp, as he’s likely to have extra eyes from the Bengals defense. That means more work on Stafford’s shoulders, which could easily translate into the MVP.

Notable Matthew Stafford prop bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook

MVP: +100

First TD: +4000

Anytime TD: +650

Anytime TD + Rams win: +850

Passing yards: Over/Under 279.5

Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -230, Under +170)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -165, Under +125)

Completions: 24.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

Attempts: 35.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

Longest completion: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

First half passing yards: Over/Under 134.5

First quarter passing yards: 64.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

Rushing yards: 10.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

375+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs: +1000

375+ passing yards, 35+ completions: +2000

375+ passing yards, 25+ rushing yards: +3000

375+ passing yards, 1+ rush/rec TD: +3000

375+ passing yards, Kupp 100+ receiving yards: +800

375+ passing yards, OBJ 100+ receiving yards: +1300

