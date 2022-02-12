Cam Akers prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Super Bowl LVI. After missing all but the final game of the regular season with a torn Achilles, running back Cam Akers has been a key part of the Rams’ postseason run. Below, we take a look at some of the best prop bets available for Akers’ performance in the big game.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cam Akers: Best prop bets for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56

Under 64.5 rushing yards (-120)

It’s not the most lucrative, but it’s definitely one of the most likely outcomes of the game. Akers hasn’t had more than 55 rushing yards in a game since his return. He saw his usage dialed back a little in the NFC Championship game too, and the Rams are likely to going to have to throw a ton to keep pace with the Bengals. Plus, we’re expecting Darrell Henderson to be back in action, taking away carries from Akers.

Under 16.5 rushing attempts (-125)

Akers saw his carries drop from 24 to 13 from the divisional round to the championship game. And with Henderson back in the mix, it’s hard to see him getting too many touches in this one.

Notable Cam Akers prop bets

Rushing yards: 64.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

Rushing attempts: 16.5 (Over -105, Under -125)

Receiving yards: 15.5 (Over -125, Under -115)

Receptions: 2.5 (Over +130, Under -175)

MVP: +3500

First TD (game): +750

First TD (team): +380

Anytime TD: -110

Anytime TD + Rams win: +165

2+ TDs: +550

Most rushing yards in SB: +110

Most receiving yards in SB: +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.