Sony Michel prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Super Bowl LVI. Running back Sony Michel has had a few chances to standout with the Rams, mostly filling in for injuries to the players ahead of him on the depth chart. But with a three-headed backfield combo led by Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, Michel’s odds of a big game are slim. Still, that doesn’t mean he can’t have an impact on the outcome. Below, we take a look at some of the best prop bets available for Michel’s performance in the big game.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sony Michel: Best prop bets for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56

Under 4.5 rushing attempts (+105)

The Rams have tended to lean on a single running back most of the season, whether that’s Henderson, Akers or Michel when one of those other two have been out of action. With Henderson returning to action and Akers healthy, it’s really tough to see many touches for Michel.

Under 1.5 receptions (-160)

In the NFC Championship game, when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the ball 45 times, the Rams backfield was targeted just three times, totaling two catches. Michel had one of those. With the expanded backfield and the Rams not throwing all that much to their running backs, don’t look for Michel to finish this one with two receptions or more.

Notable Sony Michel prop bets

Rushing yards: 16.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

Rushing attempts: 4.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

Receiving yards: 6.5 (Over -110, under -120)

Receptions: 1.5 (Over +120, Under -160)

MVP: +8000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +900

Anytime TD: +240

Anytime TD + Rams win: +350

2+ TDs: +1400

Most rushing yards in SB: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.