Darrell Henderson, Jr. prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Super Bowl LVI. The Rams are getting a little help in the backfield for this one. Running back Darrell Henderson is expected to make his return after being out since Week 16 with a knee injury. The biggest question now is whether or not he’ll resume his role as the team’s lead runner, something that might be hard to do with Cam Akers also back in action. Below, we take a look at some of the best prop bets available for Henderson’s performance in the big game.

Darrell Henderson: Best prop bets for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56

Anytime touchdowns (+250)

Henderson had five rushing touchdowns before his injury, whereas Akers hasn’t found the end zone since his return. The Bengals have only allowed one rushing touchdown in three playoff games, but they gave up 15 on the ground during the regular season. Henderson also scored three receiving touchdowns during the season, the same number of receiving touchdowns the Bengals gave up to opposing running backs during the regular season.

Most rushing yards in Super Bowl (+750)

This is a huge long shot in a game that also features Joe Mixon, but there are two things in Henderson’s favor that are worth considering here. First, the Rams have a pretty good run defense, allowing an average of just over 103 yards in the regular season. That could put a damper on Mixon’s numbers. Second, the Rams tend to lean on a single running back, whatever they head coach Sean McVay might say about his three-headed backfield in this one. Henderson, if he’s healthy, is most likely to be that guy.

Notable Darrell Henderson prop bets

MVP: +20000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +900

Anytime TD: +250

2+ TDs: +1400

Most rushing yards in SB: +750

Most receiving yards in SB: +8000

