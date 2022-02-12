Best Cooper Kupp prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Cooper Kupp was the best receiver in the NFL this season. Below we take a look at some Kupp prop bets to consider betting.

Cooper Kupp: Super Bowl LVI player props

Cooper Kupp Over 105.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This postseason, Cooper Kupp has been nearly flawless, just like his was during the regular season. I don’t see any chance of the Bengals stopping him in this game. Kupp has had success against almost every team in the NFL and the Bengals secondary isn’t the best. I expect Stafford to target his best receiver a ton and Kupp to make a few big plays.

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD + Rams win (+105)

There is a great chance Kupp scores a touchdown in what will be his 6th straight game with a touchdown. Stafford knows who his best receiver is and gets him the ball all the time. Kupp is so good at making plays and the Rams need another big game out of him. I am leaning towards the Rams and think Kupp will get his first ever Super Bowl win.

Notable Cooper Kupp prop bets

Receiving yards: Over/Under 105.5

Receptions: 8.5 (Over +100, Under -130)

First reception: +550

First Rams reception: +225

Longest reception: 28.5 yards (Over -135, Under +100)

MVP: +600

First TD (game): +500

First TD (team): +230

Anytime TD: -190

Anytime TD + Rams win: +105

2+ TDs: +250

Most receiving yards in SB: +120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.