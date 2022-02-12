Best Evan McPherson prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals conclude their playoff run with a Super Bowl appearance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals have been able to ice games with kicker Evan McPherson, who has been money this season. Many have questioned Cincinnati using a draft pick on the kicker but he’s delivered in the biggest games. Here’s a look at some of McPherson’s best props in Super Bowl 56.

Evan McPherson: Super Bowl LVI player props

Over 1.5 FGs made (-120)

At this point, you can basically bank on McPherson making any attempt within reason. The Bengals are going to trust their offense to turn this game into more of a shootout, which will benefit the kicker on this prop. If all it’s going to take is two attempts, this is one of the better props on the board.

Over 7.5 total points (-135)

If you’re taking McPherson to make a couple field goals, you might as well add this prop in which would include extra points. The total for this game is set at 48.5, which accounts for each team scoring between 17-21 points at a minimum. That’s a five-point floor for McPherson at 17 points, which gets you almost two-thirds of the way home on this prop as a floor.

Notable Evan McPherson prop bets

MVP: +13000

Total points: Over 7.5 points, -135

Total points: Under 7.5 points, -150

PAT made: Over 2.5, +115

PAT made: Under 2.5, -110

Exact field goals: 0, +400

Exact field goals: 1, +170

Exact field goals: 2, +225

Exact field goals: 3, +425

Exact field goals: 4 or more, +850

Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -120

Total field goals made: Under 1.5, -110

Total field goal yardage: Over 60.5 yards, -115

Total field goal yardage: Under 60.5 yards, -115

