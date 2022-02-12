Best Drew Sample prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. As most of you know, CJ Uzomah suffered a knee injury in the AFC Championship game. Drew Sample will be the next man up. Below we take a look at some Sample prop bets to consider betting.

Drew Sample: Super Bowl LVI player props

Drew Sample Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+350)

This prop will only be worth it if Uzomah is out. The Bengals tight ends have been used a ton this postseason and have played a major role in the team's success. If Uzomah is out, Sample will get a ton of targets. Whichever tight end is the starter will likely get a few chances to score.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals TE Drew Sample available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD

Receptions: TBD

To have the first reception of the game: +1800

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +3500

MVP: +15000

First TD (game): +2200

First TD (team): +1000

Anytime TD: +350

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +850

First TD scorer + Bengals win: +4000

2+ TDs: +2000

3+ TDs: +9000

