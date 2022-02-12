Best Tyler Boyd prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Tyler Boyd prop bets to consider betting.

Tyler Boyd: Super Bowl LVI player props

Tyler Boyd Under 42.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

In all three playoff games so far, Tyler Boyd has been well under this number. He hasn't really had a ton of involvement in the playoffs for the Bengals besides his one touchdown which came on a broken play.

Tyler Boyd Under 4.5 Receptions (-175)

Although there is a ton of juice on this, I fully believe it’s worth the play. Like I said above, he hasn't had much involvement in the offense. He also has gone over this number once this playoff. I don't see why anything would change in the Super Bowl.

Notable Tyler Boyd prop bets

Receiving yards: 42.5 (Over -105, Under -125)

Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125, Under -175)

First reception: +1200

First Bengals reception: +550

Longest reception: Over/Under 18.5 yards

MVP: +9000

First TD (game): +1800

First TD (team): +750

Anytime TD: +275

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +650

2+ TDs: +1600

Most receiving yards in SB: +1800

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.