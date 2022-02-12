Best CJ Uzomah prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. As most of you know, CJ Uzomah suffered a knee injury in the AFC Championship game. He’s questionable, but I expect him to play. Below we take a look at some Uzomah prop bets to consider betting.

CJ Uzomah: Super Bowl LVI player props

CJ Uzomah Anytime TD Scorer (+150)

Uzomah is dealing with an injury, so if he plays, I don't expect him to do too much. However, he’s still an extremely reliable red zone target and he's had a ton of success so far this postseason. If he does play, he will probably be limited, so they will be selective with which plays they have him in for. I’d expect them to use him when the Bengals are in the red zone.

Here’s a look at the list of notable available prop bets for Bengals TE CJ Uzomah available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards: TBD

Receptions: TBD

To have the first reception of the game: +1000

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +2200

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1600

First TD (team): +750

Anytime TD: +1500

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +650

First TD scorer + Bengals win: +4000

2+ TDs: +2000

3+ TDs: +7500

