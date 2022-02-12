Best Tee Higgins prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Tee Higgins prop bets to consider betting.

Tee Higgins player props: Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (+ODDS)

Higgins has proven to be a great pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. He has a perfect fit in this Bengals offense and has exploded this playoff. Last week against the Chiefs, Higgins had six receptions for 103 yards. With all the focus on Ja’Marr Chase, I expect Higgins to have another big game.

Tee Higgins most receiving yards in Super Bowl (+600)

This isn't something I would bet the house eon, but it’s a big plus money bet that has a legitimate shot at hitting. Like I said up there, Higgins has put up phenomenal stats in the postseason thus far and I fully expect it to continue. With all the focus on stopping Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins should find some openings in the secondary.

Notable Tee Higgins prop bets

Receiving yards: Over/Under 70.5

Receptions: 5.5 (Over -105, Under -130)

First reception: +600

First Bengals reception: +275

Longest reception: Over/Under 24.5 yards

MVP: +4500

First TD (game): +1200

First TD (team): +550

Anytime TD: +175

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +500

2+ TDs: +1000

Most receiving yards in SB: +600

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.