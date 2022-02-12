Best Ja’Marr Chase prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST at SoFi Stadium. The game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This was extremely hard to predict prior to the season, however. While some thought the Rams had a shot, almost everybody continued to count the Bengals out. Below we take a look at some Ja’Marr Chase prop bets to consider betting.

Ja’Marr Chase player props: Super Bowl LVI

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD Scorer (+100)

While I expect Jalen Ramsey to hold Chase’s numbers down, I still expect a touchdown from him. He’s had one of the best seasons from a rookie receiver in Bengals history. The chemistry between him and Burrow has been crazy. They’re always on the same page. I expect Burrow to try and get his top receiver the ball as much as possible in the red zone.

Ja’Marr Chase Longest Reception Over 27.5 Yards (+ODDS)

Although Jalen Ramsey will probably be in coverage on Chase for most of the game, I expect him to make a few big plays when away from Ramsey. We saw how many 50+ yard touchdowns Chase had this season and it could happen again. We’re still waiting on him to make a big play in the playoffs and when is a better time than the Super Bowl?

Notable Ja’Marr Chase prop bets

Receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -120, Under -115)

Receptions: 5.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

First reception: +550

First Bengals reception: +225

Longest reception: Over/Under 27.5 yards

MVP: +1800

First TD (game): +800

First TD (team): +300

Anytime TD: +100

Anytime TD + Bengals win: +350

2+ TDs: +500

Most receiving yards in SB: +400

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.