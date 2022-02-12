Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 12

It’s a loaded Saturday slate in the NBA, which makes sense given the league’s desire to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl Sunday. That makes for a large selection of player props available to bettors, although injuries and trades have muddled the pool a little bit. There will be more props available once there’s clarity on those fronts but for now, here are some great plays for Saturday’s contests. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant, over 27.5 points (-115)

Over the last 10 games, Morant is averaging 32.4 points per game. He’s gone over this line in eight of those 10 games. Factor in Charlotte’s porous defense and you’ve got a great chance of the Grizzlies star having another massive outing Saturday.

De’Aaron Fox, over 5.5 assists (+105)

With Tyrese Haliburton out, Fox is the lead guard and offensive creator in Sacramento. In the seven games prior to his ankle injury, Fox was averaging 5.0 assists per game. He’s gone over this line in three of the last five games he’s played, and he’ll have little competition in terms of offensive creation. At plus odds, this is one of those value plays which could have a strong payout.

Duncan Robinson, over 2.5 3-pointers (-155)

This is an interesting line, because Robinson has struggled of late from deep. He’s still taking shots a high volume, but only hitting 30.8 percent over the last five games. With Tyler Herro potentially sidelined, look for Robinson to get a few more attempts from deep. The Nets are not going to offer much resistance on the perimeter, so this is a prime game for the sharpshooter to get back on track.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.