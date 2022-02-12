Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Memphis Grizzlies meet the Charlotte Hornets Saturday with the teams trending in somewhat opposite directions. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won four straight, while the Hornets are 3-7 in their last 10 after a win Friday over the Pistons.

The Grizzlies are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +7 (-110)

Charlotte is in the second game of a back-to-back against one of the top teams in the league but this is quite a big spread. The Hornets are the top scoring team in the league and just dropped 141 points on the Pistons. The Grizzlies are more rested and have more overall talent, but Charlotte should be able to keep things close with its high-powered attack.

Over/Under: Over 236.5 (-110)

These are two of the best offenses in basketball this year, so the points will be there. The Grizzlies have been surprisingly average defensively in terms of points per game, while the Hornets are giving away baskets regularly. Even with a relatively high total, the over is the play Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.