Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers square off Saturday with both teams coming off a game Friday. The Cavaliers had to mount a major comeback against the Pacers, while the 76ers cruised past the rebuilding Thunder. This game should feature a great matchup in the middle with Jarrett Allen and Joel Embiid, assuming both suit up.

The 76ers are 4-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.5. James Harden is unlikely to make his Sixers debut Saturday but these lines would shift significantly if the shooting guard is available. Darius Garland’s availability for Cleveland is also in question.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -4 (-105)

Both teams have been solid of late. The Cavaliers are 8-2 in their last 10, while the 76ers are 7-3. If this line keeps going in Philadelphia’s direction as the injury reports come out, the Cavaliers could be the play. However, it’s best to back the home team when the talent gap is minimal. Look for the 76ers to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 207.5 (-110)

Both teams have been excellent defensively this season. The Cavaliers are first in points per game allowed, while the 76ers are tied for sixth. Despite those defenses, this total is extremely low. In their last 10 games, the Cavs and Sixers have combined to average 212.2 points per game. Look for them to go over this line Saturday.

