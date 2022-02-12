Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets will look to complete their back-to-back set with a win Saturday when they face the Toronto Raptors, who have won eight straight games. The Raptors could be without All-Star Fred VanVleet, but they’re still going to have Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in the mix.

Toronto is a 3.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -3.5 (-110)

The line could move in either direction depending on VanVleet’s status. The Nuggets are coming off a tough loss to the Celtics, while the Raptors should be more rested. Siakam and Anunoby are tough covers for Denver’s defense, and that should eventually be the difference in this game. Take Toronto against this number.

Over/Under: Over 222.5 (-110)

Both teams have been excellent in terms of scoring. The Raptors are fourth in points per game over the last 10 contests, while the Nuggets rank seventh in the same category. Even with VanVleet’s status in doubt, there will be enough playmaking and scoring on the floor for Toronto. Denver’s offense continues to run through Nikola Jokic, who has shown he can do everything. The peripheral pieces are playing well enough to hit the over.

