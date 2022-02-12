Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to snap their 10-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat, who sit at the top of the East standings Saturday. The Nets will hope to have Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for this game, but Ben Simmons is not yet with the team. Tyler Herro and PJ Tucker are questionable for the Heat, but Miami still has its trio of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo available.

The Heat are 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.5.

Nets vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -10.5 (-110)

The Nets have lost five of their last six games by double digits, and there’s a good chance they’ll be heavily shorthanded again Saturday. The Heat didn’t make big moves at the trade deadline, and this is their first chance to make a statement against a team many view as a contender despite recent struggles. Look for Miami to come out strong against a depleted Nets group. Take the Heat to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 220.5 (-110)

The Heat remain one of the best defensive teams in the league, while the Nets just got significantly less offensive firepower assuming Curry remains out. Brooklyn’s defense has been below average over the last 10 games, which is a big reason for their struggles. Look for this game to be under the total, largely due to the lack of offensive options for the Nets.

