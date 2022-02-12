Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Mavericks on Saturday

After a busy trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks will go for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. This will be the Mavericks’ final contest on the five-game homestand, while the Clippers look to end a three-game losing streak.

The Mavericks are listed as 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 215.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7

The Clippers and Mavericks will play each other in Dallas for the second time in three days, and the Mavericks pulled off a 112-105 on Thursday night. Dallas used a 51-point performance from Luka Doncic in the victory. That’s likely not going to happen again, and Los Angeles should do enough to cover this number as it’s difficult to beat a team twice in a short span largely off one outlier performance.

Over/Under: Under 215

The Mavericks average the fewest possessions per game in the NBA, which will help guide this total toward the under. Doncic will not go off in that way for a second night in a row as Dallas settles into the post-Kristaps Porzingis era.

