Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back to full strength as they head into a Saturday night road matchup with the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James is listed as questionable as he returns from a knee injury, and Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season earlier this week with lower back tightness. He is listed as questionable.

Golden State is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6.5

Be sure to check the injury reports prior to game time but if James is able to go, the Lakers are a solid bet to go on the road and cover this number. Los Angeles is coming off consecutive losses, but the Lakers had a few days off to get healthy and focused for a big-time opponent.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

No team averages more possessions per game than the Lakers, and both teams should be ready to put on an offensive show between two of the top brands in the NBA filled with stars on national TV on Saturday night. Injury updates leading up to game time could have an impact, but I’ll bet there are a ton of points scored in this matchup.

