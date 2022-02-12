Full list of tee times for Final Round of the WM Phoenix Open

Sahith Theegala is 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour win, and will be in a star-filled group on the last day of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

Theegala fired a 69 on Saturday to get to -14 for the tournament, and holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka heading into the final round. There are four players all at -12 entering Sunday in Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch and Xander Schauffele.

The biggest party on the PGA Tour had an ace to remember on Saturday from Sam Ryder, who made the first hole-in-one in seven years on the legendary 16th on Saturday. But the crowd should be in for a treat Sunday as some of the best players in the world will be battling it out for the trophy.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Kopeka is the favorite at +275, with Cantlay and Theegala tied as the second choice at +600. Schauffele (+650), Scheffler (+750), Hidekik Matsuyama (+1100) and Gooch (+1200) round out the favorites.

The final round will be broadcast from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on CBS. ESPN+ and their PGA Tour Live product will have full 18-hole coverage available on livestream from the first tee until the last putt is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday.