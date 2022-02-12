 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the WM Phoenix Open

The final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open tees off at 11:04 a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Brooks Koepka reacts after making a par putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 12, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Sahith Theegala is 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour win, and will be in a star-filled group on the last day of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

Theegala fired a 69 on Saturday to get to -14 for the tournament, and holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka heading into the final round. There are four players all at -12 entering Sunday in Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch and Xander Schauffele.

The biggest party on the PGA Tour had an ace to remember on Saturday from Sam Ryder, who made the first hole-in-one in seven years on the legendary 16th on Saturday. But the crowd should be in for a treat Sunday as some of the best players in the world will be battling it out for the trophy.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Kopeka is the favorite at +275, with Cantlay and Theegala tied as the second choice at +600. Schauffele (+650), Scheffler (+750), Hidekik Matsuyama (+1100) and Gooch (+1200) round out the favorites.

The final round will be broadcast from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on CBS. ESPN+ and their PGA Tour Live product will have full 18-hole coverage available on livestream from the first tee until the last putt is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday.

2022 WM Phoenix Open, Final Round tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
1:05 PM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Brooks Koepka Scottie Scheffler
12:54 PM Tee #1 Patrick Cantlay Talor Gooch Xander Schauffele
12:54 PM Tee #10 Peter Malnati Charley Hoffman
12:43 PM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Tom Hoge Max Homa
12:43 PM Tee #10 Harry Higgs Joel Dahmen
12:32 PM Tee #1 Alex Noren Adam Hadwin Garrick Higgo
12:32 PM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Kevin Tway Sepp Straka
12:21 PM Tee #1 Keith Mitchell Rory Sabbatini Louis Oosthuizen
12:21 PM Tee #10 Francesco Molinari Doug Ghim Matt Jones
12:10 PM Tee #1 Brendon Todd Bubba Watson Billy Horschel
12:10 PM Tee #10 Sung Kang Brice Garnett Luke List
11:59 AM Tee #1 Patton Kizzire Matt Fitzpatrick Scott Stallings
11:59 AM Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Jordan Spieth Hudson Swafford
11:48 AM Tee #1 Justin Thomas Jon Rahm Chris Kirk
11:48 AM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Carlos Ortiz Kevin Kisner
11:37 AM Tee #1 J.T. Poston Martin Laird Brian Harman
11:37 AM Tee #10 Cameron Young Branden Grace K.H. Lee
11:26 AM Tee #1 Abraham Ancer Adam Scott Sebastián Muñoz
11:26 AM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Si Woo Kim Kramer Hickok
11:15 AM Tee #1 Corey Conners Kevin Chappell Troy Merritt
11:15 AM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Martin Trainer Russell Henley
11:04 AM Tee #1 Sam Ryder Russell Knox Stewart Cink
11:04 AM Tee #10 Lucas Glover Zach Johnson Austin Eckroat

