Formula E live stream: How to watch Mexico City E-Prix practice, qualifying, race on Saturday

Formula E is back in Mexico City for the latest E-Prix. We break down when all the events get started on race day.

By David Fucillo
A general view of race action during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Diriyah E-Prix at Ad Diriyah on February 26, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Formula E returns to action on Saturday for the third race of the young 2022 season. The circuit will hit the track at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City for a day of action, starting at 9 a.m. ET. All of the day’s events will be available to watch online via live stream at CBS Sports HQ and Formula E’s YouTube page.

This is the second location of the season after opening the season with a double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Stoffel Vandoorne claimed pole position in the first race and Nyck de Vries claimed the checkered flag. de Vries claimed pole position in the second race a day later while Edoardo Mortara won the race.

The festivities get underway at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday with the first practice run lasting 30 minutes. The second practice is from 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Neither practice will be on television, but will be available via the above live streams as well as the Formula E website and on the Formula E app.

Qualifying will run from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. and is a four-step process. The 22 drivers will compete in two groups of 11 to run the fastest lap. The top four from each group advances to an eight-driver head-to-head playoff to determine the pole position. The race itself starts at 5 p.m. ET and will run 45 minutes plus one lap. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the race on television.

Here is your complete schedule of events on Saturday. All times listed are ET.

How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix

Practice

Free Practice 1: 9-9:30 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app
Fre Practice 2: 9:50-10:20 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Qualifying

12:40-1:55 p.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

E-Prix race

5-6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

Entry list

  1. Edoardo Mortara, ROKiT Venturi Racing
  2. Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
  3. Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
  4. Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
  5. Lucas Di Grassi, ROKiT Venturi Racing
  6. Robin Frijns, Envision Racing
  7. André Lotterer, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
  8. Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing
  9. Jean-Éric Vergne, DS Techeetah
  10. Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing
  11. Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing
  12. Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
  13. Oliver Askew, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
  14. Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing
  15. Maximilian Guenther, Nissan e.dams
  16. António Félix Da Costa, DS Techeetah
  17. Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.dams
  18. Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing
  19. Sérgio Sette Câmara, Dragon/Penske Autosport
  20. Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team
  21. Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 FE Team
  22. Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon/Penske Autosport

