Formula E live stream: How to watch Mexico City E-Prix practice, qualifying, race on Saturday

Formula E returns to action on Saturday for the third race of the young 2022 season. The circuit will hit the track at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City for a day of action, starting at 9 a.m. ET. All of the day’s events will be available to watch online via live stream at CBS Sports HQ and Formula E’s YouTube page.

This is the second location of the season after opening the season with a double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Stoffel Vandoorne claimed pole position in the first race and Nyck de Vries claimed the checkered flag. de Vries claimed pole position in the second race a day later while Edoardo Mortara won the race.

The festivities get underway at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday with the first practice run lasting 30 minutes. The second practice is from 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Neither practice will be on television, but will be available via the above live streams as well as the Formula E website and on the Formula E app.

Qualifying will run from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. and is a four-step process. The 22 drivers will compete in two groups of 11 to run the fastest lap. The top four from each group advances to an eight-driver head-to-head playoff to determine the pole position. The race itself starts at 5 p.m. ET and will run 45 minutes plus one lap. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the race on television.

Here is your complete schedule of events on Saturday. All times listed are ET.

How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix

Practice

Free Practice 1: 9-9:30 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Fre Practice 2: 9:50-10:20 a.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page, Formula E website, Formula E app

Qualifying

12:40-1:55 p.m. — CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

E-Prix race

5-6 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, Formula E’s YouTube page

