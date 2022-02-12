Jalen Ramsey prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Rams CB Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams have stars all over their defense, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the big names on that side of the ball. He is in his third season with the Rams and in his first Super Bowl in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Ramsey will have his work cut out for him chasing Ja’Marr Chase around the field.

Jalen Ramsey: Super Bowl LVI player props

MVP (+10000)

Let’s go big on Super Bowl Sunday. Ramsey is a major longshot to win the MVP of this matchup, but it’s certainly possible. Assuming he stays with Chase for a lot of the game, there will be plenty of targets thrown his way, making for more interception opportunities. He has four interceptions on the season and would probably need a pick-six to be in the MVP conversation. With these odds, a $10 wager would result in a $1,000 profit if it’s a winner.

Combined tackles/assists: Over 3.5 (-135)

Using the logic I used in the last section, there should be plenty of passes thrown to Chase, and Ramsey could be the guy to make the tackles. He finished with four tackles in two of the three playoff games to get to this point, and it feels like there’s a good chance this will happen again.

