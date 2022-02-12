Von Miller prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Rams LB Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams were aggressive in adding elite talent to their roster for a Super Bowl run this season, and linebacker Von Miller is just one of the examples. The struck deal with the Denver Broncos earlier this season and while it took a little bit for Miller to get going with his new team, he is playing at a high level going into his second Super Bowl appearance.

Below is a look at some of the prop bets involving Miller on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Von Miller: Super Bowl LVI player props

To record a full sack: Yes (-150)

Miller had an impressive streak ended during the NFC Championship Game when he failed to record a sack for the first time in the previous six matchups. The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of playmakers to account for on Sunday, and Miller should get to Joe Burrow at least once.

MVP (+4500)

Can magic strike twice? Miller received the MVP award for Super Bowl 50 in his time with the Denver Broncos and if he does it again, it would lead to quite the payout. With so much attention focused on Aaron Donald, Miller could take advantage. During the span of his recent sack streak, he had multiple tackles for loss in half of those contests with a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. If this is a defensive battle, Miller could be a solid bet as a longshot.

Notable Von Miller prop bets

MVP: +4500

Combined tackles/assists: 4.5 (Over +115, Under -155)

10+ tackles+assists: +1700

To record a full sack: Yes -150, No +120

To record first sack (Game): +400

