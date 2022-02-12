Trey Hendrickson prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Rams DT Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl 56 features the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in what might have been one of least predicted matchups once the playoffs started. The Bengals gained momentum late in the season when it came to Super Bowl odds, while the Rams were always considered contenders by oddsmakers. One of the key defensive players for Cincinnati is Trey Hendrickson, who will be tasked with putting pressure on Matthew Stafford consistently.

Trey Hendrickson: Super Bowl LVI player props

No full sacks (+115)

There’s a good chance Hendrickson gets most of the attention in LA’s protection schemes as he’s Cincinnati’s best pass rusher. With that extra attention comes less opportunities for the defensive end to register a sack. There’s plus odds for Hendrickson to basically be a non-factor, which could be considered strong value. He has finished under 1.0 sacks in five games this year.

Notable Trey Hendrickson prop bets

MVP: +10000

To record a full sack: Yes -135, No +115

To record first sack (Game): +500

