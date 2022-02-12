Mike Hilton prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Bengals CB Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to complete their miraculous season with a Super Bowl victory when they face the Los Angeles Rams in the big game Sunday. A lot of eyes will be on Cincinnati’s defense, which is considered the weakest link among the four primary playing groups in this game. One name to watch on that defense will be Mike Hilton, who is a key piece of the Bengals secondary. Here are some player props for him in Super Bowl 56 to check out.

Mike Hilton: Super Bowl LVI player props

To make an interception (+600)

Hilton has one interception already this postseason when he took Ryan Tannehill back to the house in the divisional round. The Bengals have managed to get an interception in every game, so why not back Hilton to make that play? These props are always highly risky but the reward is significant. The question will be how often Matthew Stafford goes in Hilton’s direction, as Eli Apple is likely the cornerback to see more targets in this contest.

Notable Mike Hilton prop bets

MVP: +15000

To make an interception: Yes +600, No -1000

To make first interception: +800

Combined tackles/assists: 4.5 (Over +115, Under -155)

10+ tackles+assists: +2500

