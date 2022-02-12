Logan Wilson prop bets: List of bets, best bets for Bengals LB Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off in Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals come in not only as underdogs but also as the road team with the game being played in Los Angeles. Cincinnati’s defense will be a key in this game, with linebacker Logan Wilson being one of the underrated names to watch. Here’s some potential player props involving Wilson bettors may want to get in on.

Logan Wilson: Super Bowl LVI player props

Combined tackles/assists over 8.5 (-130)

There’s a prop with 15+ tackes/assists at +1000 for those feeling truly adventurous, but Wilson has been a machine in this category all season. He finished the year with 100 total tackles and had six games finishing over the 8.5 line. In two other games, he had eight total tackles. Look for the linebacker to have a good performance on this prop in Super Bowl 56.

To make an interception (+800)

The Bengals have at least one interception in each game this postseason, so there’s a strong chance this defense can create another pick in this game. Wilson actually led the team in interceptions during the season, so he does get involved in that aspect of the team’s defense. With the Rams running more three-receiver sets with the emergence of Van Jefferson, Wilson might be dropping into coverage enough to have a shot at this prop paying off.

Notable Logan Wilson prop bets

MVP: +50000

To make an interception: Yes +500, No -700

To make first interception: +800

Combined tackles/assists: 8.5 (Over -130, Under -105)

To record first sack (Game): +3500

15+ tackles+assists: +1000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.