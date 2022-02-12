Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The super middleweight division is on display Saturday afternoon in London as Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder face off in a 12-round bout. The fight takes place at Alexandra Palace in London and will air on DAZN. The main card gets going at 1 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected sometime around the 5 p.m. hour.
Jacobs comes into the bout with a 37-3 record and is a -160 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s coming off a 15-month layoff, last fighting in November 2020 when he won a tight split decision against Gabriel Rosado. He had been working to get back on track after losing a unanimous decision to Canelo Álvarez in May 2019.
Ryder is a +130 underdog but could be dangerous. He’s 30-5 and has won two straight since losing a controversial unanimous decision to super middleweight champ Callum Smith. Ryder won on media scorecards, but the judges’ cards were in favor of Smith to a shocking degree.
Saturday’s card features two title matches. Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev face off for the vacant WBC International middleweight title, with Cash installed as a -1800 favorite. Additionally, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini meet for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental women’s junior featherweight title, with Scotney a -2500 favorite to win.
Full Card for Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder
- Main event: Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight
- Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC International middleweight title
- Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, for vacant WBA Inter-Continental women’s junior featherweight title
- Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Austin Williams vs. Javier Francisco Maciel, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 4 rounds, welterweight