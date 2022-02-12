Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The super middleweight division is on display Saturday afternoon in London as Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder face off in a 12-round bout. The fight takes place at Alexandra Palace in London and will air on DAZN. The main card gets going at 1 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected sometime around the 5 p.m. hour.

Jacobs comes into the bout with a 37-3 record and is a -160 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s coming off a 15-month layoff, last fighting in November 2020 when he won a tight split decision against Gabriel Rosado. He had been working to get back on track after losing a unanimous decision to Canelo Álvarez in May 2019.

Ryder is a +130 underdog but could be dangerous. He’s 30-5 and has won two straight since losing a controversial unanimous decision to super middleweight champ Callum Smith. Ryder won on media scorecards, but the judges’ cards were in favor of Smith to a shocking degree.

Saturday’s card features two title matches. Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev face off for the vacant WBC International middleweight title, with Cash installed as a -1800 favorite. Additionally, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini meet for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental women’s junior featherweight title, with Scotney a -2500 favorite to win.

Full Card for Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder