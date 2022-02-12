 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a super middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

John Ryder lands a right shot on Callum Smith during their WBA World, WBC Diamond &amp; Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight Title Fight at M&amp;S Bank Arena on November 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The super middleweight division is on display Saturday afternoon in London as Daniel Jacobs and John Ryder face off in a 12-round bout. The fight takes place at Alexandra Palace in London and will air on DAZN. The main card gets going at 1 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected sometime around the 5 p.m. hour.

Jacobs comes into the bout with a 37-3 record and is a -160 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s coming off a 15-month layoff, last fighting in November 2020 when he won a tight split decision against Gabriel Rosado. He had been working to get back on track after losing a unanimous decision to Canelo Álvarez in May 2019.

Ryder is a +130 underdog but could be dangerous. He’s 30-5 and has won two straight since losing a controversial unanimous decision to super middleweight champ Callum Smith. Ryder won on media scorecards, but the judges’ cards were in favor of Smith to a shocking degree.

Saturday’s card features two title matches. Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev face off for the vacant WBC International middleweight title, with Cash installed as a -1800 favorite. Additionally, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini meet for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental women’s junior featherweight title, with Scotney a -2500 favorite to win.

Full Card for Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder

  • Main event: Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC International middleweight title
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, for vacant WBA Inter-Continental women’s junior featherweight title
  • Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Austin Williams vs. Javier Francisco Maciel, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 4 rounds, welterweight

