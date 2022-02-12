Zep Jasper: Status of Auburn guard for game against Texas A&M on Saturday

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers appear to be getting starting point guard Zep Jasper back on the floor when they return home to play the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon. He has been out with a non-COVID illness.

According to Brian Stultz of Rivals, head coach Bruce Pearl said Jasper will be back on Saturday.

The last two games have shown the value Jasper has to this team. The Tigers needed a last-second layup to beat a 6-17 Georgia Bulldogs squad, and their 19-game losing streak came to an end earlier this week against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Jasper is playing 23.1 minutes per game and averages 5 points and 2.5 assists. He doesn’t put up big numbers but is clearly a part of the team’s success this season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 12-point favorites. The line opened with Auburn as the 13-point chalk. The total sits at 141.5.