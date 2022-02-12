Bryce Aiken: Status of Seton Hall for game against Villanova on Saturday

The Seton Hall Pirates will be without second-leading scorer Bryce Aiken with a concussion when they head out on the road to take on the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said Aiken will not return for Saturday’s game or “anytime soon” according to NJ.com.

Aiken will miss his seventh game in a row and hasn’t taken the floor since a loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles on January 15th. In 15 games this season, he averages 14.5 points per game, second only to Jared Rhoden.

This is Aiken’s second concussion as he suffered one last season.

In the six games without Aiken, Seton Hall is 4-2 and is riding a three-game winning streak including a home win over the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pirates are listed as a 9.5-point underdogs, which is also where line opened. The total sits at 135.