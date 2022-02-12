Isaiah Mobley: Status of USC forward for game against UCLA on Saturday

The No. 21 USC Trojans are expected to have leading scorer Isaiah Mobley available for a significant Pac-12 matchup when they get set to host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.

Mobley broke his nose in last week’s loss to the Arizona Wildcats and sat out of USC’s win over the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday night. He was fitted for a protective mask this week, and head coach Andy Enfield said Mobley should be ready to rejoin USC’s lineup.

Mobley is USC’s top scorer and rebounder with 14.7 points and 8.5 boards per contest in 23 games this season.

The Trojans won three of their last four games with a 20-4 record including 9-4 in the Pac-12. UCLA just snapped a two-game losing skid by knocking off the Stanford Cardinal on the road earlier this week. The Bruins are 17-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are listed as a 2-point underdogs, and opened with USC getting 2.5-points. The total sits at 138.