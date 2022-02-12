Marcus Bagley: Status of Arizona State forward for game against Wazzu on Saturday

The Arizona State Sun Devils could be without big man Marcus Bagley once again as they head on the road for a matchup with the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night.

Bagley played in just three games this season due to a knee injury, and he has not taken the floor since Arizona State’s victory over the North Florida Ospreys on November 15th. He was having a strong start to the season as he scored 18 and 12 points in the first two games. Overall, is averaging 10 points and 4 rebounds per contest.

This season has been quite the struggle for Arizona State, which is 7-15 overall including 3-9 in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils lost five of their last six games including each of their last two matchups. Meanwhile, Washington State just had a five-game winning streak snapped and is 14-8 overall including 7-4 in conference play.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Sun Devils are listed as a 12-point underdog. The line opened with ASU getting 11 points. The total sits at 130.