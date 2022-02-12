LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Texas on Saturday

The No. 10 Baylor Bears could be without leading scorer LJ Cryer once again when they get set to host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

Cryer missed four straight games and hasn’t taken the floor since January 25th with an injury to his foot. Head coach Scott Drew said Cryer will be a game-time decision, and the issue is pain tolerance, though he has been doing more in practice.

The Bears are 2-2 in the four games without Cryer, and they’re coming off a 75-60 road loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday night. In 18 games this season, Cryer leads the team with 13.9 points per contest.

Baylor has a 20-4 record including 8-3 in Big 12 play, while Texas will enter with an 18-6 overall record and 7-4 in conference games.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 6-point favorites. The line opened with Baylor as the 5.5-point chalk. The total sits at 129.5.