Best Van Jefferson prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was not listed on the injury report after being limited during practice earlier in the week with a knee injury. He will be available for the Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Below is a look at a pair of Jefferson prop bets to consider from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Van Jefferson: Super Bowl LVI player props

Under 2.5 receptions (-115)

The Rams have plenty of playmakers at the wide receiver position, and Jefferson hasn’t been targeted a ton during their run to the Super Bowl. He hasn’t caught more than two passes in seven of his last eight games including each of the last four, so this is a pretty good bet even with -115 odds.

Over 31.5 yards (-120)

Jefferson is mostly used as a deep threat on this offense, and he averages 16 yards per reception. He could certainly get loose in the secondary as the Bengals put a ton of attention toward limiting Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

