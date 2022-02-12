Best Ben Skowronek prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Ben Skowronek has certainly been overshadowed by all the star power in the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver room, but he’s had his moments during the 2021 regular season. He hasn’t been able to do much in the postseason with limited playing time, but he should have some opportunities during the Super Bowl.

The prop betting market for Skowronek is limited, but here are a few longshots to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ben Skowronek: Super Bowl LVI player props

Ben Skowronek to score Anytime/LA Rams to win (+1400)

The Rams are favored to win the Super Bowl, so that’s obviously the easy part of this player parlay. Can Skowronek find the end zone? It would be the first touchdown as an NFL player and what a moment that would be, but all it takes is one play.

First TD scorer (+6500)

Tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out for this game, and there’s a good chance Skowronek’s snaps increase because of it. The odds are highly against this happening with so many weapons Matthew Stafford can go to, but it would be a monstrous payout if Skowronek can find the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.