Kendall Blanton prop bets to consider for Super Bowl 56

With Tyler Higbee out on Sunday with an injury, Kendall Blanton will get the start at tight end for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. With just four regular-season receptions, he certainly wasn’t a major part of the Rams offensive game plan with so many dynamic pass catchers. However, Blanton has had a solid playoff run heading into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Below is a look at some of the Blanton prop betting options on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kendall Blanton: Super Bowl LVI player props

Anytime TD: (+230)

Blanton scored his first touchdown as an NFL player during the divisional round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at 6-foot-6, he is a major target for Matthew Stafford whenever the Rams get in close. Higbee scored five touchdowns during the regular season, and +230 odds is worth the value on Blanton potentially getting into the end zone.

Under 29.5 receiving yards (-115)

While Blanton is set to see a ton of snaps as the team’s full-time tight end, don’t expect him to go for a ton of yards. Stafford has plenty of other options to go to in this offense despite a strong postseason, Blanton could be tough to trust as a player who hasn’t proven a whole lot early in his pro football career.

Receiving yards: O 30.5 (-115), U 30.5 (-120)

Receptions: O 3.5 (+125), U 3.5 (-165)

To have the first reception of the game: +1600

To have the first reception for the Rams: +650

To have the most receiving yards in the game: +2000

MVP: +10000

First TD (game): +1400

First TD (team): +800

Anytime TD: +230

Anytime TD + Rams win: +300

First TD scorer + Rams win: +1800

2+ TDs: +1300

3+ TDs: +7000

