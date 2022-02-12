Best Rams D/ST prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams have playmakers all over their defense as they geared up for a Super Bowl run this season. All has gone to plan as they’ll look to win it all on Sunday in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Plenty of defense and special teams prop betting options will be available on DraftKings Sportsbook, but here’s a best bet for Sunday night.

Rams D/ST: Super Bowl LVI team prop pick

Under 3.5 sacks (+105)

The Rams are one of the best teams at getting to the quarterback, but they have just five sacks during their three-game playoff run. Los Angeles has a number of players who can do some damage in the backfield, but the Rams averaged just 2.9 sacks per game during the regular season. Getting the number at 3.5 with plus odds is fantastic value.

Notable Rams’ defense/special teams prop bets

Total sacks: 3.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

Most sacks: Bengals +310, Rams -225, Tie +450

Team to record first sack: Bengals +150, Rams -200

Total sacks Rams and Bengals: 5.5 (Over +110, Under -135)

Rams total FGs: 1 (+200), 2 (+225), 3 (+400), 0 (+450), 4+ (+800)

Rams total punts: 3.5 (Over +105, Under -130)

