Best Matt Gay prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

Kicker Matt Gay put the Los Angeles Rams in the lead late in their last two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl, and his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals is likely to make a significant impact on who comes away with the victory on Sunday.

Below is a look at two of the best Matt Gay prop betting options on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matt Gay: Super Bowl LVI player props picks

Over 7.5 points (-140)

Matt Gay has been relied upon quite a bit during the Rams playoff run as he’s knocked in seven field goals in their last three games. He exceeded 7.5 points in all three of those games, and that included two missed field goals. Gay knocked in 94.1% of his field goal attempts during the regular season and missed just one extra point.

Over 1.5 field goals made (-175)

The odds make this wager not the best of value, but it would be difficult to see Gay not reach two field goals on Sunday. He attempted an average of three field goals per game during the postseason, and he should knock in at least two in the Super Bowl.

Notable Matt Gay prop bets

MVP: +20000

Total points: Over 7.5 points, -140

Total points: Under 7.5 points, -105

PAT made: Over 2.5, -120

PAT made: Under 2.5, -110

Exact field goals: 0, +450

Exact field goals: 1, +200

Exact field goals: 2, +225

Exact field goals: 3, +400

Exact field goals: 4 or more, +800

Total field goals made: Over 1.5, -175

Total field goals made: Under 1.5, +125

Total field goal yardage: Over 64.5 yards, -115

Total field goal yardage: Under 64.5 yards, -115

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.