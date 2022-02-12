Best Bengals D/ST prop bets in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 as an underdog, but that’s a role this team has thrived in this season. The Bengals have been great at coming back in games and overcoming big deficits, but they’ll want to avoid that in this game if possible. One of the more underrated units of this postseason has been Cincinnati’s defense, which has made massive plays at the right time as part of this run. Here’s a look at some Super Bowl props involving the Bengals defense that bettors might want to jump on.

Bengals D/ST: Super Bowl LVI player props

Bengals over 1.5 sacks (-150)

This line is too low to take the under, which is listed at +120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati has eight sacks across its three playoff games, which comes out to just under three sacks per contest. The Rams have a decent offensive line, but bank on the Bengals to register at least a couple sacks in the big game.

Bengals to record first sack (+150)

This prop carries tremendous value for one major reason; there’s a 50-50 chance the Rams start the game on offense. That’ll give Cincinnati’s front line a big advantage when it comes to registering the first sack of the game. At plus money, this prop has a potentially great payout based largely on the luck of the coin toss.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.